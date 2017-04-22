One person was transported to a local hospital after a multi-vehicle traffic collision occurred southbound Interstate 5 south of Lyons Avenue on Saturday.

According Officer Michele Bond with The Traffic Management Center, one car overturned and blocked the number three lane.

Fire officials reported that six vehicles were involved with the incident.

According to the Sigalert website, traffic backed up from Lyons Avenue to Magic Mountain Parkway and a 30-minute delay is expected.

Fire officials have confirmed that at least one person was transported to the hospital.

The traffic collision was reported at 4:59 p.m.