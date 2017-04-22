Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

A power outage was reported at 9:48 a.m. near Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway and impacted more than 2,000 people on what may be the hottest day of the year so far, according to the Southern California Edison website.

“I can confidently say this is the warmest (day) so far this year,” said Ryan Kittell, a weather forecaster with the National Weather Service.

“It originally impacted 2,719 customers,” said Susan Cox, a spokesperson with Southern California Edison.

According to Cox, around 10:30 a.m., power was restored to a majority of customers and only 131 customers remained impacted by the outage as of 12:45 p.m.

National Weather Service officials expect today’s temperatures to reach 92 degrees.

Louie Diaz contributed to this report.

Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.
