Officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Search and Rescue team assisted the South Pasadena Police Department with the search of a 5-year-old boy who went missing in Pasadena on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from SCV officials.

The boy was reported missing after the mother called officials informing them that the father did not meet up at the scheduled time with their child. The parents are separated but have joint custody.

The boy’s father was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction on Saturday after he was found unresponsive and passed out in Arroyo Park in Pasadena. The boy was not with him.

Officers from multiple departments searched for the 55-pound boy but he has still not been found as of 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.