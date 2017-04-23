A suspect in possession of a handgun was arrested after pulling into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Saturday night.

“He was initially seen in the target shopping center,” Sgt. Scott Shoemaker of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said. “He was manipulating a gun inside of his car that he was seen with.”

Sgt. Shoemaker explained that he was making some kind of “bizarre statements” in the Valencia Target parking lot, however, no threats were made to witnesses or law enforcement officials.

The informant then followed the suspect after he left the Target parking lot in a vehicle and reported to officials that the man was pulling into the sheriff’s station parking lot before 11 p.m.

“The person was detained and a handgun was recovered out of the car,” Sgt. Shoemaker said.

According to officials, the suspect pulled into the parking lot to inform law enforcement about some “bad people.”

The suspect was placed under arrest for possession of a firearm.