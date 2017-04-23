Three people have joined the ranks of John Wayne and William S. Hart by getting their names added to The Walk of Western Stars in Newhall on Sunday. Two Santa Clarita natives, Andre Veluzat and Renaud Veluzat, and Bo Hopkins each had their names added to the bronze stars and terrazzo tiles that line Main Street.

And each of them agreed it was an honor to see dozens of people line the sidewalk just to see the unveiling of their stars.

“I think it’s as good an honor you can get,” said Hopkins. “In Hollywood, you got to pay 45,000 (dollars), I don’t think that’s an honor.”

Hopkins has been acting since 1967 and has a hard time picking his most memorable role among the 18 different westerns he was in. But if he had to choose one, he said it would be The Wild Bunch.

“It was my first movie and I got to work with my heroes,” he said.

The Veluzats have been icons in Santa Clarita for decades now as owners of Melody Ranch Motion Picture Studio where famous shows such as ‘Deadwood’ were filmed. They were enthusiastic to be getting their own star after all these years as well.

“I would have never dreamed it but I have been in this town all my life,” said Andre Veluzat.

“Who would have ever thought it would have happened to us,” said Renaud Veluzat.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth said The Walk of Western Stars is just another reason why Santa Clarita is special compared to other communities.

“We find ways to honor folks from our community and outside who have made such an impact,” he said.