Investigators are looking into an apparent drug overdose this morning following the discovery Sunday night of a young man whose lifeless body was found in Bouquet Canyon Park.

“We had an apparent overdose,” Sgt. Michael Konecny of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal.

“This was a male in his 20’s,” he said.

Paramedics with dispatched to reports of a cardiac arrest at 7:40 p.m., a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said Monday.

“This was in the restroom of Bouquet Canyon Park,” he said, noting the park was at the dead end, north of Arlena Drive.

Paramedics arrived at the park shortly after 7:45 p.m., however, the young man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kelly Yagerlener, of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Department, said investigators were trying Monday morning to reach the young man’s next of kin.

