Courtesy of The Office of Countywide Communications

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2017

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Register at http://homeless.lacounty.gov/webinar

What: On March 7, L.A. County voters approved Measure H, an unprecedented commitment to combatting homelessness through a ¼-cent County sales tax to generate approximately $355 million annually. This dedicated funding is expected to help 45,000 families and individuals escape homelessness within 5 years and prevent homelessness for 30,000 others.

To successfully implement Measure H, a 50-member planning team comprised of faith leaders, homeless service providers and officials from local cities and the County will provide spending recommendations to the Board of Supervisors for Measure H’s first three years.

The public is invited to participate in this community web meeting on the status of the Measure H Funding Recommendations Planning Process, including updated funding requests from the lead County agencies for each of the 19 strategies eligible to Measure H funding. Participants in the web meeting will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. The web meeting has a capacity of 500 people, and RSVPs will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on this public process and the County’s action plan to combat homelessness, visit: http://homeless.lacounty.gov.