A suspicious car parked near Fair Oaks Ranch Community School sparked concerns which led to a 15-minute lockdown of the school Monday.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, school officials took precautions in response to a car parked on Silverbell Lane near the school, between Sweetgum Lane and Cape Jasmine Road, and initiated a lockdown.

“We had a brief lockdown,” Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Dr. Catherine Kawaguchi told The Signal Monday afternoon, noting within 15 minutes the lockdown was lifted.

No details about the car or its driver were disclosed.

A lockdown is a precaution taken by school officials in response to a perceived threat to the school during which no one is allowed to enter or leave the building and all school activities are moved indoors.

jholt@signalscv

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt