This week, The Master’s University baseball team closes its season with a non-conference game against Shepherd University and a road series at Golden State Athletic Conference opponent William Jessup of Rocklin, while both Mustang golf and track and field compete in their respective conference championships…

Baseball

Over the weekend, The Masters’ University baseball team lost its series to Vanguard in Costa Mesa. Despite beating the Lions 11-6 on Friday, the Mustangs took a big hit Saturday afternoon when first-place Vanguard throttled TMU in a 9-2 and 8-3 sweep.

Saturday’s twin losses, marking the third time the Mustangs have been swept in a GSAC doubleheader this season, snapped the club’s eight-game winning streak and kept them entrenched all alone in fifth place (26-20 overall, 14-13 GSAC). The top five regular-season finishers qualify for the GSAC Tournament, which starts on May 7 at Menlo.

Now, with a week left in the regular season, the Mustangs hope to rebound on the way to the postseason. They’ll take a quick break from GSAC play on Tuesday to host Shepherd before closing conference play at William Jessup next weekend.

Golf

The Master’s University golf team began its defense of the GSAC title at the 2017 GSAC Championship on the greens of the Carlton Oaks Gold Club in Santee on Monday.

The Mustangs currently sit in second-place with a score of 629 (313-316) after two rounds at the GSAC Championship. Joey Downey sits in third-place individually at 154 (76-78).

The tournament will wrap up today.

Last year, the Mustangs earned their second-consecutive conference tournament title after carding a final score of 904 (300-302-302) at the 2016 GSAC Championship on the greens of the Industry Hills Golf Club at Pacific Palms. Notably, former TMU golf standout Blake McPherson took home the individual title with a final score of six-over 222 (74-75-73).

Track and field

On Thursday and Friday, The Master’s University men’s and women’s track and field programs will be competing at the 2017 GSAC Track & Field Championships on the campus of Westmont College in Santa Barbara.

A year ago, the Lady Mustangs took home four all-conference honors and placed fifth out of seven competing teams with 56 points. TMU’s men’s team produced seven all-conference recipients and placed sixth out of seven competing teams with 77 points.

For more information about The Master’s University Athletics, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @TMUAthletics.