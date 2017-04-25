Facey Medical Group is moving its Canyon Country medical offices to a new building on Soledad Canyon Road scheduled to open in the summer of 2018.

Construction has begun on a two-story, 37,000-square foot building at the corner of Mammoth Lane.

“We are pleased to begin developing a new, larger medical facility so that we can expand the services we offer area residents,” said Dr. Fredrick Russo, the group’s president, in a statement.

It will replace Facey’s current Canyon Country clinic at 17909 Soledad Canyon Rd., about 3.6 miles west of the new clinic.

Medical services in the new building will include adult medicine, pediatrics and ophthalmology. Facey may also provide urgent care, but has not made a final decision.

Ancillary services will include optometry and an optical shop, radiology and a lab.

Clinical areas in the new building are designed around a team-centered delivery model, said Dr. Roscoe Marter, an OB-GYN and Facey’s regional medical director for the Santa Clarita Valley.

Care will be delivered by teams of physicians, care coordinators (typically registered nurses) and other providers working together in space designed to serve as a “patient centered medical home,” Marter said.

Each care delivery team will be responsible for about 2,500 patients.

Facey is leasing the building from Duke Realty, a commercial real estate company based in Indianapolis that has owns or is developing properties in 21 markets across the country.

While Duke has developed commercial property in Southern California, this is its first medical project here. Across the country, Duke’s healthcare portfolio includes more than 6.7 million square feet of medical offices, rehab facilities, ambulatory care centers, and a cancer care center.

The architect for the building, which is on a 3.85 acre parcel on the south side of Soledad Canyon Rd., is Boulder Associates.

The firm has offices in California, Colorado, and Texas, and has specialized in healthcare and senior living since its founding in 1983.

Boulder’s Southern California office is in Irvine, as is that of the project’s general contractor, Snyder Langston.

On a separately owned parcel next to the new Facey building, Intertex Property Management is developing retail space that could include a daycare provide, a drive-through restaurant, and 7,000 square feet of freestanding retail space.

Facey Medical Group is a multi-specialty provider with 11 clinics, two urgent care centers and two eye centers. Through its Facey Foundation, it employs 183 physicians and more than 25 affiliated health professionals and has more than 170,000 patients in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Founded in the San Fernando Valley in 1923 by Dr. Frederick Facey, it has been an affiliate of Providence Health & Services since 2012. Providence is a non-for-profit Catholic care delivery system based in Renton, Wash., that operates in seven Western states.