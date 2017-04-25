Golden Valley’s infielders crept in as far as they dared.

And pitcher Cassidy Cangemi dared Hart to swing with the bases loaded and no outs in the fourth inning Tuesday at Golden Valley.

Shortstop Sophia Medellin fielded a ground ball and fired home for the first out. Second baseman Nicole Smart scooped up a second grounder and whipped it to the plate where Vanessa Felix relayed it on to first like a seasoned middle infielder.

The Grizzlies escaped the jam, and Cangemi went the distance in a 3-1 win, striking out seven and erasing memories of Hart’s offensive outbursts against Golden Valley last year.

“It was huge,” Golden Valley coach Daniel Soto said of the fourth inning. “I mean, I’m looking at that, and I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re in trouble here.’ I was hoping to get out of there with one or two given up.”

Instead, the score remained tied 1-1 until the sixth inning.

Medellin wasn’t credited with an RBI. But her double, which one-hopped the wall in left, moved Olivia Vasquez to third, the spot from which she later scored on a passed ball.

Medellin scored on Smart’s sacrifice fly to make it 3-1 Golden Valley.

Cangemi allowed a single in an otherwise quiet seventh, and the Grizzlies (12-8 overall, 3-2 in Foothill) secured their third win in Foothill League play, matching the program record for league wins in a season set by the 2015 squad.

The junior righty allowed one earned run on six hits, a vast improvement over her starts against Hart last season when she gave up six and 10 runs, respectively, according to MaxPreps.

“Do you remember the score from last year?” Cangemi asked a reporter.

The scores were 11-10 and 9-6, both Golden Valley wins.

“Oh, my,” said Cangemi, who has allowed two runs in her last 20 Foothill League innings.

In that span, she has struck out 26 and walked 6.

She scored Golden Valley’s first run Tuesday, coming in on a Hart fielding error that would have ended the bottom of the second inning.

That run evened the score after Abby Cunningham drove in Kylie Norwood with a single in the top of the inning.

Norwood finished 2-for-3. She also came in to pitch with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth. Both runners scored and were charged to Mona Trevizo, who was otherwise solid.

Trevizo allowed three hits total.

West Ranch 18, Saugus 16

Makenna Harper finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Kennedi Sorensen and Delaney Bevan also had three RBIs for West Ranch (9-12, 2-3). Cassidy FitzGerald and Sabrina Seeley each had four RBIs for Saugus (13-10, 3-2).

Valencia 7, Canyon 0

Ally Shipman hit two home runs for Valencia (17-7, 5-0), and pitcher Shea O’Leary tossed her fifth straight shutout to open league play.

Canyon is 10-11-1 and 1-4.