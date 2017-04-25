Anything can happen in the Newhall Cup.

For the second Foothill League meet in a row, Hart High boys golf’s Jess Scheller was the medalist.

But, for the second time this season, Valencia High also had a golfer earn top honors.

Scheller and the Vikings’ Jackson Bright tied for first place in league meet No. 5 and Day 1 of the Newhall Cup, carding a 6-over 78 at TPC Valencia on Tuesday.

“It’s just when the stars align for these boys,” said Indians coach Steve Lindberg. “When they have a good round. When they’re firing on all cylinders, the driver’s working, the iron is working, the putter is working.”

At 7-over, West Ranch’s Gunnar Murray came in third, and with an 8-over, Hart’s Art Thompson and Damien Gutierrez came in fourth.

As a 36-hole tournament-style event that spans two days, the Newhall Cup presents a different breed of competition than is faced in other matches during the regular season.

Tuesday’s windy conditions made for an even bigger challenge.

“It’s a hard course and a 36-hole grueling tournament,” Bright said. “I think mentally I was pretty good today, I didn’t really let the wind get to me too much and I tried to not make mistakes mentally.”

Boys golf: Top 3 teams after Day 1 of the Newhall Cup: 1⃣ Hart (402)

2⃣ West Ranch (410)

3⃣ Valencia (412) — Signal Sports (@SignalSports) April 26, 2017

Team-wise, Hart came in first at 402, followed by West Ranch at 410 and Valencia at 412.

Saugus was in fourth with a 434 and Golden Valley was in fifth with 460. No score was submitted for Canyon.

Hart’s performance gave it a boost in the overall team standings. The Indians jumped out to a 21-stroke lead over the second-place Wildcats.

“It definitely helps for just comfort reasons, but we still have one more match,” Scheller said. “You never know what could happen.”

The top three overall individual spots, on the other hand, aren’t so clear cut.

Murray is currently in first at 297. Behind him is Scheller at 300 and Thompson comes in at 301.

“Thursday is going to be a wonderful day,” Lindberg said. “You’ve got three or four boys that are within three or four strokes of each other.

“Anything can happen on Thursday. It just takes one player to shoot low, and they’ll come out as a league champion.”

Newhall Cup play resumes on Thursday at TPC Valencia.