LAPD Chief Charlie Beck (Left), Hon. Bob Kellar and co-presidents of the the Los Angeles Police Reserve Foundation, Karla Ahmanson and Michael Sellars at the Los Angles Police Reserve Foundation gala where it recognized 25 Reserves of the Year at the Skirball Cultural Center on April 22, 2017. Courtesy photo
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

On Saturday April 22, the Los Angeles Police Reserve Foundation recognized 25 Reserves of the Year at its gala at the Skirball Cultural Center.

The gala, hosted by LAPD Chief Charlie Beck and actress/producer Patricia Heaton, celebrated the 70th Anniversary of the LAPD Reserve Corps.

Three ‘Twice a Citizen” Honorees were recognized for their community contributions – Dr. Phil McGraw, Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitchell Englander and Santa Clarita Councilmember Bob Kellar, a 25-year veteran of the LAPD and retired Supervisor in Charge of Reserve Officer Training at the Los Angeles Police Academy.

Karla Ahmanson (Left), Hon. Mitchell Englander, Dr. Phil McGraw, LAPD Chief Charlie Beck, Hon. Bob Kellar and Michael Sellars at the Los Angles Police Reserve Foundation gala. The foundation recognized 25 Reserves of the Year at the Skirball Cultural Center on April 22, 2017. Courtesy photo

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.