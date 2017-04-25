On Saturday April 22, the Los Angeles Police Reserve Foundation recognized 25 Reserves of the Year at its gala at the Skirball Cultural Center.

The gala, hosted by LAPD Chief Charlie Beck and actress/producer Patricia Heaton, celebrated the 70th Anniversary of the LAPD Reserve Corps.

Three ‘Twice a Citizen” Honorees were recognized for their community contributions – Dr. Phil McGraw, Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitchell Englander and Santa Clarita Councilmember Bob Kellar, a 25-year veteran of the LAPD and retired Supervisor in Charge of Reserve Officer Training at the Los Angeles Police Academy.