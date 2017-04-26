Aaron Tanner, a 1989 graduate from hart High School, was recently awarded the Morris and Mary Press Award for Humanism at Children’s Hospital, Los Angeles. This award was given to Tanner for his support in patient care.

Some of the criteria used to judge Tanner for the award were: compassionate, thoughtfulness, inspiring, going above and beyond, supportive, exceptional and sensitive to his patients, their parents and his co-workers.

Tanner was selected by a committee of his peers. Tanner is the lead pathologist specializing in children born with cleft palate and other craniofacial differences. Tanner has been employed by CHLA for 19 years.