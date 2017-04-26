Three people are the target of a sheriff’s department inquiry into the theft of goods from a Valencia store, according to social media posts made public Wednesday morning.

A photo of two of the men was posted to Facebook and Twitter at 10:12 a.m. with a caption stating the individuals along with another unknown man apparently lifted about $1,000 worth of cosmetic supplies from a store near the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Authorities believe the trio used a yellow shopping bag to hide the items before exiting the store without paying.

The same store on the 24100 block of Magic Mountain Parkway was hit by the same people at least three times between February and April, the postings stated. The men now wanted for questioning are approximately 18 to 25 years old and described as Hispanic or Filipino with dark wavy hair and dark eyes.

If you know the individuals in the photo released by law enforcement, you’re encouraged to contact Detective O’Brien at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-255-1121, extension 2317. To provide information anonymously, visit http://lacrimestoppers.org or call 800-222-8477.