Los Angeles County’s Board of Supervisors flew across America to Washington D.C. this week for their annual trip to meet with federal officials and organizations.

Kathryn Barger, supervisor of the fifth district, connected with federal officials to discuss healthcare, homelessness, public safety, transportation and infrastructure.

“She’s there advocating on behalf of the people of Los Angeles County and the fifth district,” Barger’s Communications Deputy Tony Bell said.

This is Barger’s first time going on the annual trip after being elected in November.

Barger met with Senator Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday to discuss the Affordable Care Act, infrastructure and homelessness in Los Angeles County.

Additionally, Barger met with Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), Congressman Bill Shuster (R-Hollidaysburg) and Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), alongside their legislative teams, to discuss their shared portions of the county.

“The county and the state and the federal government are partners and it is important for the partners to meet to discuss funding, to discuss priorities and have a meeting of the minds to further the interests of the people of Los Angeles County,” Bell said.

The National Association of Counties and Los Angeles County hosted a joint panel Tuesday to discuss ways to combat homelessness, where Barger spoke.

Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas of L.A. County’s second district, the county’s D.C. advocates, the National Association of Counties, the L.A. Times’ healthcare reporter Noam Levey and Barger also met Tuesday to talk about the Affordable Care Act.

While the board of supervisors met with some of the same federal officials, they also spent time apart to address issues specific to their districts.

“The supervisors will meet with different people depending on what their needs are,” Bell said.

