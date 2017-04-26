Four geese are taking a dip in a golf course pool after taking an illegal stroll across a busy Stevenson Ranch street, Wednesday afternoon.

Video posted to the Facebook group SCV Helicopters Lights and Sirens by Terri Wilson shows the family of birds being detained by a California Highway Patrol vehicle after the four jaywalked across Stevenson Ranch Parkway.

Lights and sirens ablaze, the vehicle blocked off an intersection as the family casually strolled across in search of refuge.

At this point, video shot by News Source LA shows the family making their way down the sidewalk near 25935 The Old Road. Seconds later, several CHP SUVs pull alongside and uniformed officers exit.

One officer wearing blue examination gloves attempts to secure one of the geese but to no avail. The bird flies toward a cameraman and is eventually herded into Rising Sun Karate near Chuck E. Cheese.

“Luckily we didn’t have classes going on at the moment and everything worked out,” said Randy Word, the shop’s owner.

“Totally wasn’t expecting to herd geese into the dojo, that’s for sure.”

At 3:40 p.m., an officer from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control arrived and took the offenders into custody.

The birds were released back into the wild at the a pond at Tournament Players Club Valencia.

As for any crimes committed, the California Highway Patrol released a brief statement about the incident.

“A brief interrogation couldn’t uncover any evidence of fowl play, so they were released with a warning for jaywalking,” the statement said of the birds.