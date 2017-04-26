Janine Jones, a member of the American Cancer Society’s SCV Leadership Council, has received the Carmen Sarro Community Service Award from Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley. Jones was selected from a slate of 21 local women nominated by Santa Clarita Valley non-profit organizations for the honor at Zonta’s annual Women in Service brunch held on April 8 at Robinson Ranch.

All 21 nominees were honored during the program before Sarro’s daughter, second generation Zontian Christine Sexton, announced the final winner. A Zonta committee selects the Carmen Sarro winner each year as the nominee who best epitomizes the commitment to volunteer service that Sarro maintained throughout her lifetime.

In addition to serving as a volunteer in the local American Cancer Society office, Janine currently serves on the organization’s “Look Good, Feel Better” campaign, which helps women facing cancer cope with the appearance-related side effects of treatment.

Jones began volunteering for the American Cancer Society in the organization’s 1999 Relay for Life cancer fundraiser. Her mother, Sheila Veloz, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, got her daughter started with the organization, and she hasn’t let up since. She served as a Relay for Life Luminaria Committee chair for four years, a Relay Volunteer Committee chair for two years, and a Bark for Life Committee member for two years. She served as a Look Good, Feel Better facilitator for four years and has taken leadership in a number of ACS programs since then. She received the ACS Rookie of the Year Award for 2009-2010 and the ACS Special Recognition Award in 2011.

“Janine exemplifies what volunteer service is all about,” says her nomination. “She has long been a leader, contributing to the betterment of women and girls in the SV Community.”

The 21 outstanding women saluted at this year’s ceremony, and the organization which nominated each of them, include Barbara Karpp, Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles; Brigitte Travillion, SCV Senior Center; Candace Wells, Domestic Violence Center; Deborah Rocha, SRD-Straightening Reins; Emily Black, Boys & Girls Club of SCV;

Also, Ginger LeVang, Child & Family Center; Jamee Brandt, WISH Education Foundation; Janet Hedke, Special Olympics; Janice Murray, Circle of Hope; Janine Jones, American Cancer Society; Kim Kurowski, Soroptimist International of Greater SCV; Linda Palacios, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; Lorraine Murphy, SCV Rotary Club; Olive Bruins, American Association of University Women;

Also Patti Ryan, Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers; Sue Nevius, HMNM Hospital Foundation; Tamara Gurney, College of the Canyons Foundation; Teresa Smalley, Heat It Up and Keep It Cool Robotics; Teresa Todd, Carousel Ranch; Tracy Klehn Assistance League of SCV; and Mary Ackerman, Help the Children.