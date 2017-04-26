A man was injured and taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after he allegedly jumped in front of an approaching vehicle in Castaic.

The man’s identity or the extent of his injuries were not disclosed.

The incident happened a couple of minutes before 3:45 a.m. on The Old Road at Hasley Canyon Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Preissman told The Signal Wednesday.

“This was a vehicle versus pedestrian,” he said. “A male, apparently, jumped out in front of his vehicle on The Old Road.

“Apparently, other vehicles stopped, with motorists saying the same thing that he (pedestrian) jumped in front of the vehicle,” Preissman said.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the incident at 3:43 a.m., a Fire Department spokesman said Wednesday morning.

“The call was a TC (traffic collision) with pedestrian involved,” he said. “The pedestrian jumped in front of the vehicle.”

The injured pedestrian was taken by paramedics to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt