For 25 years, the National Association of Letter Carriers has collected and donated food to local food pantries in an effort to “stamp out hunger.”

The SCV Food Pantry is one of the recipients of these donations and is looking for volunteers to help unload Post Office trucks at the food pantry on May 13.

Volunteers will help unload food picked up by the carriers on their daily route and place it in the off-site storage facility where it will later be sorted and distributed to community members in need.

According to the SCV Food Pantry, these donations help keep the Pantry stocked during the summer months when donations are typically at their lowest and community need is at its highest.

During these months, children are out of school and do not have the benefit of receiving food from their schools’ breakfast and lunch programs.

Those wishing to help with the 25th annual National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive can volunteer on May 13 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (highest need). Volunteers must be at least 14 years old to participate.

Community members can sign up for the annual food drive by contacting the SCV Food Pantry at 661-255-9078.