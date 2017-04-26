Stevenson Ranch resident Hunter Greene has been highlighted across countless sports mediums over the last year – whether it be Baseball America, MLB.com, or USA Today.

This week he might have reached loftier territory, even for him.

The Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks senior and candidate for the No. 1 overall selection in June’s MLB Draft will grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s May 1 issue, to be released Thursday.

A photo of Greene, standing on a pitcher’s mound and looking toward home plate for a sign, runs alongside the text: “He’s 17. He mashes. He throws 102. Hunter Greene is the star baseball needs (First he has to finish high school).”

“As much as I wanted to be on the cover,” Greene told The Signal via Twitter, “I was just thankful they wanted to cover me. When I learned that Mr. Lee Jenkins was going to be the writer, I looked him up and found out that he was the real deal and is a rockstar in his own profession. That’s when I really got excited.”

COVER STORY: Hunter Greene is the star baseball needs. First he has to finish high school. (by @SI_LeeJenkins) https://t.co/o2mcy6YmDX pic.twitter.com/daUivfgEq0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 25, 2017

The story details Greene’s development as a pitching-and-shortstop-playing prodigy and as a person.

It delves into his sister Libriti’s battle with leukemia and how, for a time, Hunter lived in her room at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Hollywood, sleeping “on the pull-out, sometimes on the floor, sometimes on two chairs facing each other.”

Jenkins also deals with Greene’s role as an African-American in a sport grappling “with a dearth of African-American players” and whether Greene will play shortstop or pitcher at the next level (that’s still undecided).

“It would be sweet,” Greene says in Jenkins’ story, “to do both.”

Greene has been clocked at 102 mph on the mound and has launched home runs out of major league ball parks with wooden bats.

He is at least the second Santa Clarita Valley product to appear on the cover of a regular issue of SI.

Former Canyon High star Cory Snyder appeared on the cover in 1987 as a member of the Cleveland Indians.

On the cover of a 2016 commemorative issue, you can see Hart High graduate Mike Montgomery amid the Chicago Cubs’ celebration of their first World Series victory in 108 years last fall.