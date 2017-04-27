Join the CLWA for our Open House Festivities in Central Park on Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Activities will include free face painting, a fun photo booth, Ranger Frank and his Wild Friends, and Fresher’s Soft Frozen Lemonade and popcorn.

Also scheduled is a children’s show – ‘H2O, Where did you go?’ at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and a Smart Gardening Workshop: Composting from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (brought to you by L.A. County Public Works).

Come see a working model of our water treatment plant process and visit with 20 vendors who have great water saving information for inside and outside your home.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. and 12 noon to celebrate the 150,000 visitors that have toured our garden. Visit the CLWA booth in the garden to receive your raffle ticket for a chance to win a $150 gift certificate from a local nursery.