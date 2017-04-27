Homicide detectives were called Thursday to a remote area near Castaic for the discovery of what could turn out to be human remains.

Shortly before noon, detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau were assigned to investigates the discovery of possible human remains in the area of Templin Highway and the Old

Ridge Route in unincorporated Lake Hughes.

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are en route to Templin Highway and Old Ridge Route, unincorporated Lake Hughes, to investigate the discovery of possible human remains,” LASD spokesman Deputy Ryan Rouzan wrote in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

Word first surfaced about the discovery when the remains were found by a group of surveyors.

“These are possible human remains,” Sgt. Brian Allen of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal, stressing the word “possible.”

“These are very old and they can’t even determine if their human or animal,” he said.

“It’s being handled now by Homicide and they are rolling out to those hills now,” Allen said, shortly before 5 p.m.

