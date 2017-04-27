The Canyon High varsity swim teams swept Golden Valley on Thursday at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center.
The boys won 116-51, while the girls won 84-71.
On the girls’ side, Canyon’s Alexa Skorus Neely posted a CIF consideration time of one minute, 7.16 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke.
For the boys, the 400 freestyle relay team of Rowdy Feather, George Monday, Mason Eddy and Kevin Childs swam a CIF consideration time of 3:28.39.
Varsity softball
SCCS 17, Guidance Charter of Palmdale 2
Hailey Aguilar, Lynette Elhilu and Kaleigh Moss each had three RBIs for Santa Clarita Christian.
Varsity baseball
SCCS 9, Lancaster Baptist 4
Cardinal Ryan Franchimone pitched a complete-game with nine strikeouts.
Einstein 11, Hillcrest Christian of Thousand Oaks 8
Freshman Ian Sockett recorded the last six outs for the Rockets (11-3 overall, 8-0 in the Omega League).