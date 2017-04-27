The Canyon High varsity swim teams swept Golden Valley on Thursday at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center.

The boys won 116-51, while the girls won 84-71.

On the girls’ side, Canyon’s Alexa Skorus Neely posted a CIF consideration time of one minute, 7.16 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke.

For the boys, the 400 freestyle relay team of Rowdy Feather, George Monday, Mason Eddy and Kevin Childs swam a CIF consideration time of 3:28.39.

Varsity softball

SCCS 17, Guidance Charter of Palmdale 2

Hailey Aguilar, Lynette Elhilu and Kaleigh Moss each had three RBIs for Santa Clarita Christian.

Varsity baseball

SCCS 9, Lancaster Baptist 4

Cardinal Ryan Franchimone pitched a complete-game with nine strikeouts.

Einstein 11, Hillcrest Christian of Thousand Oaks 8

Freshman Ian Sockett recorded the last six outs for the Rockets (11-3 overall, 8-0 in the Omega League).