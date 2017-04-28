Affordable housing for Santa Clarita’s senior citizens is going to be up to market demand, according to city officials.

Multiple seniors expressed a need for more affordable housing at Tuesday’s city council meeting and city staff and councilmembers said they would further discuss these concerns.

Tom Cole, Director of Community Development, said new buildings geared toward low-income seniors will need to be the product of developers and property owners.

“We see a need for this and will encourage developers and property owners to look at the market,” Cole said. “With applicants that come through the city, we always expect them to react to the marketplace. From the city’s perspective, we can’t force feed the market.”

Currently, the city’s affordable housing efforts are focused on the Three Oaks project, an affordable apartment complex in Newhall with 29-units, Cole said.

The Three Oaks Project is open to all age groups, seniors included, but no one is given preference, according to city Communications Manager Carrie Lujan.

“The city is always open to proposals from reputable affordable housing developers to bring in additional affordable housing,” she said.

The city donated $4 million dollars to help build Three Oaks, Lujan said.

“This has always been identified as a family project per the Tax Credit Allocation Committee and addresses the need for large family housing identified in our housing element of the general plan,” Lujan said.

Santa Clarita does not have any policies that require a certain number of homes or apartments to be designated for affordable or senior housing. There are several policies in place that address affordable housing in the city’s general plan, Lujan said.

According to Lujan, affordable housing is an ongoing conversation among Santa Clarita officials.

“Affordable housing is an issue the city is always looking at,” she said.

Lujan said she recommends people in search of affordable housing to refer to the city’s resources, specifically housing listings on the city’s website at santa-clarita.com/housing.

“The city offers resources and will help point people in the right direction,”

Additionally, Lujan said she recommends people engage with the Santa Clarita Senior Center, which provides housing assistance and referrals to low and moderate-income seniors over 55 years of age. The Senior Center can be reached at (661) 259-9444.

