With résumés in hand, community members gathered at College of the Canyons on Friday morning for the monthly hiring fest hosted by America’s Job Center of California.

Derrick Joseph, business services representative for the center, said the fair provides an opportunity for adults of all ages to get connected with work.

“It’s a good way to connect job seekers to employers,” Joseph said. “It’s open to anyone, and we want to help college students as well as mature job seekers.”

Mia Juliana went to the fair in search of a job that was different from ones she has had in the past.

“I’m looking to expand my horizons in the work force,” Juliana said. “I’m sick of working in retail and food. I want a Monday through Friday desk job.”

Juliana said she was excited about the prospect of working at Adecco Staffing Agency after she met with an enthusiastic recruiter.

Attendee Carmen Apaza had come to job fairs in the past in search of employment opportunities.

“I’m looking for an office or clerical job,” Apaza said.

Human Resources Manager for KDC Precision Molding Julie Garcia said her company has found employees from hiring fairs in the past.

“Using online hiring hasn’t worked,” Garcia said. “We need to do more, and being face to face is always the best way.”

Jennifer Magdeleno, recruiter for security company Securitas, said she has sought out hard-working candidates in the past at the fair.

“I’m looking for someone who is observant, has attention to detail and has good customer service,” Magdeleno said.

Jessie George, Sergeant First Class with the U.S. Army, said hosting a table at the hiring fair was an important part of civic engagement.

“It shows community trust and shows we’re involved,” George said. “It allows us to share the Army’s message and tell people exactly what it’s like.”

Aerotek Recruiter Sean Bustamante was seeking employees who could work in his company’s warehouse.

“Networking lets people know resources are out there,” Bustamante said. “It allows us to put a name to a face.”

Michael Welday, the West Coast Sales Director for Fortune Energy, said he planned to hire one of the attendees he met at the fair.

“I’m looking for talented people who can offer the best services to customers,” Welday said.

Taco Bell District Manager David Taylor said he was looking to hire college students who wanted to work part time, and multiple people filled out applications for the chain restaurant at the fair.

“People who work at Taco Bell aren’t looking for a career there, but they need money to go to school,” Taylor said.

gender@signalscv.com

661-287-5525

On Twitter as @ginaender