What a beautiful message graced the Opinion page in The Signal last Saturday morning! It made me feel like we may actually have a local paper fighting for what is good for all in the community, and not just tagging along with the status quo and those with power and money.

You spoke to a few of the multitude of problems that have prevailed since I moved here in 1968.

I am pleased, not only that you are capable of seeing some of the problems, but also brave and courageous enough to speak out!

And I am so proud to live in a community with a newspaper that is willing to speak truth to power! I am also very grateful!