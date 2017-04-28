This semester, Whitman College student Megan T Waldau of Valencia, spent time teaching civil rights in Walla Walla elementary schools through the Whitman Teaches the Movement initiative.

Waldau attended training sessions and then, along with a classmate, lead a 45-minute lesson on civil rights history. The lesson was age-appropriate and based on curricula developed by the Teaching Tolerance project, history teachers and organizations that specialize in teaching history. The program includes lessons on immigration, the Greensboro sit-ins, Jackie Robinson, feminism in the civil rights movement, and Martin Luther King, Jr.

The program is also being used as a model for schools across the country. The University of Washington, Seattle University and Whitworth University have all implemented similar programs modeled after Whitman’s own.

Waldau is a graduate of Learning Post High School in Valencia.

