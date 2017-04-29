Cheri Fleming, co-owner of Valencia Acura, and Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp., were honored Wednesday at the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s 16th annual Women in Business Awards.

Fleming was named Volunteer of the Year for her charitable work with Soroptimist International, a global women’s organization whose members volunteer to improve the lives of women and girls.

Schroeder was named Non-Profit Leader of the Year for her work attracting and retaining businesses in the SCV.

Norma Warden, president of the executive board of Santa Clarita Artists’ Association, was nominated for her work promoting the visual arts. The event took place at the Hilton Woodland Hills.