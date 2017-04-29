One adult male has died while another two people have suffered injuries following a traffic collision on the 33000 block of San Francisquito Road in the Angeles Forest.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision.

One injured person was in critical condition while the other was in full arrest. Both have been transported to a hospital.

It is unclear at this time how the collision occurred at this time but there are indications that it was a head-on collision.

“I did hear that,” said Supervising Dispatch Officer Robert Diaz in reference to the head-on collision.

The collision was reported at 11:50 a.m. and cleared at 1:30 p.m.