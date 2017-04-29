Rugby players fight for a jump ball at the 6th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival put on by the Triumph Foundation at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
People living with disabilities got the chance to test their limits over the weekend during the 6th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival hosted by the Triumph Foundation at The Santa Clarita Sports Complex.

Around 1,000 people are expected to play and watch ten different adaptive, recreational activities, such as rugby, wheelchair basketball, scuba in the pool, hockey and much more.

“It’s open to people of all disabilities,” said Andrew Skinner, the founder and director of the Triumph Foundation.

Sports wasn’t the only positive item on the agenda Saturday. Steve Kim, the owner of Sand Canyon Country Club, donated $25,000 to the Triumph Foundation at the event.

Steve Kim, the owner of Sand Canyon Country Club, delivers a speech as he donates $25,000 to the Triumph Foundation during the 6th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

“This is a lovely, great community,” said Kim. “I’ve been here since I took over Sand Canyon Country Club. I feel like I’m part of it now.”

The games were off after Kim delivered his speech with players such as Cedric DeLong testing the limits of their abilities.

“People come out and discover that I can actually do things and I’m not so limited as I may have thought,” he said.

Rugby players discuss a game plan during the 6th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival put on by the Triumph Foundation at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Participants at the 6th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival hold their fists into the air at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Steve Kim, the owner of Sand Canyon Country Club, holds up his hand and Councilmember Bob Kellar (middle) claps after Kim gives Andew Skinner (left) a $25,000 donation to the Triumph Foundation at the 6th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
