Amari Arboga, 2, looks to her mother while Dave Thornbury trickropes at the 24th annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival at William S. Hart Park in Old Town Newhall on Sunday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Katharine Lotze
Katharine Lotze
http://katharinelotze.com
Katharine Lotze is a photojournalist and columnist at the Signal, and can be found photographing daily life in Santa Clarita, or writing personal essays about her own daily life.
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.