One person was transported to the hospital early Sunday morning after a traffic collision occurred involving three vehicles, authorities said.

According to La County Fire Supervisor Cheryl Sims, the traffic collision was reported at North Haskell Canyon Road and Grovepark Drive in Santa Clarita.

“Seven patients were evaluated by paramedics, however, only one patient was transported,” Sims said.

No one was trapped when officials arrived on scene.

The call went out at 12:55 a.m.