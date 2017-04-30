One child was airlifted from Plum Canyon Elementary School after a medical emergency on Sunday. Austin Dave/The Signal
A child was airlifted from Plum Canyon Elementary School Sunday afternoon to a trauma center  due to a medical emergency.

According to L.A. County Fire Supervisor Cheryl Sims, paramedics responded to a medical call on Newbird Drive in Saugus.

“The child was airlifted either because of the severity of the medical emergency or due to the age of the child,” Sims said.

It is unclear what injuries the patient sustained.

