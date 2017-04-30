A child was airlifted from Plum Canyon Elementary School Sunday afternoon to a trauma center due to a medical emergency.

According to L.A. County Fire Supervisor Cheryl Sims, paramedics responded to a medical call on Newbird Drive in Saugus.

“The child was airlifted either because of the severity of the medical emergency or due to the age of the child,” Sims said.

It is unclear what injuries the patient sustained.

.@LACoFireAirOps Copter 17 airlifting a pediatric patient from Plum Canyon Elementary School in Saugus to a trauma hospital. pic.twitter.com/6G7aLt2kcL — Austin Dave (@AustinDave_) April 30, 2017