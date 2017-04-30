Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Three people were transported to the hospital after a hit-and run-collision on the northbound Interstate 5 north of Magic Mountain Parkway Sunday morning, according to officials.

“It was reported to be a vehicle over the side into a possible ditch,” supervising fire dispatcher Cheryl Sims said.

Officials were unclear if anyone had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The overturned vehicle was reported to be a black sedan.

According to Peter Nicholson, CHP officer with Traffic Management Control, the incident was concluded to be a hit-and-run traffic collision resulting in injury.

The call went out to officials at 6:49 a.m.

Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.
Comments
