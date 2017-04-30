From left ro right, Kayla R., 6, and Eva N., 8, high five on the playground at Fair Oaks Park in Canyon Country on Sunday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
Fair Oaks Park was bustling with people on picnics, on the playgrounds and on the basketball courts on Sunday.

“We decided to take advantage of the free time and spend the day at the park,” Egatha Nunez said.

Nunez took her two daughters and a few of their friends to lay on the grass and enjoy a picnic.

“The kids need to feel like kids,” Nunez said. “The park is perfect for that.”

Flavia Miralles, 3, plays with a Minnie Mouse doll during a picnic at Fair Oaks Park in Canyon Country on Sunday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
From left to right, Joncarlo, 5, and Anthony Hernandez, 7, swing at Fair Oaks Park in Canyon Country on Sunday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
Anthony Hernandez, 7, attempts to get on a swing at Fair Oaks Park in Canyon Country on Sunday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
Jason Buccat lifts his son, Adrian Buccat, 4, up to a sliding bar at a playground at Fair Oaks Park in Canyon Country on Sunday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
Coco enjoys a picnic with his owners at Fair Oaks Park in Canyon Country on Sunday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
Deborah Lillenberg pushes her one-year-old granddaughter through Fair Oaks Park in Canyon Country on Sunday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
From left to right, Jr. Perez attempts to block Max Mora from making a shot at Fair Oaks Park in Canyon Country on Sunday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
