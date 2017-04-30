Fair Oaks Park was bustling with people on picnics, on the playgrounds and on the basketball courts on Sunday.

“We decided to take advantage of the free time and spend the day at the park,” Egatha Nunez said.

Nunez took her two daughters and a few of their friends to lay on the grass and enjoy a picnic.

“The kids need to feel like kids,” Nunez said. “The park is perfect for that.”