A person was airlifted to the hospital after ground units were unable to get to the patient Sunday afternoon.

The location of the medical call was on Sierra Pelona Truck Trail and Bouquet Canyon Road.

According to a captain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, an L.A. County Fire helicopter landed near the patient and transported the person to a local hospital.

Officials could not confirm the extent of the injury.

The initial call went out at 3:10 p.m.