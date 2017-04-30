Law enforcement officials arrested a person for robbery after an employee denied a discount to the suspect on the 27600 block of Bouquet Canyon Road on Sunday.

“A transient went to go buy a beer from a (convenient) store and asked for a discount,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

“When the employee wouldn’t give him a discount, he threatened the employee with a walking stick, took the beer and his money back, and left.”

Witnesses then told law enforcement that the suspect left the store on foot. Officials later arrested the person in a nearby neighborhood within a half hour after officials received the call at 1 p.m.

According to Lt. Somoano, the person arrested for robbery also had an outstanding arrest warrant for arson.

The suspect was described as an adult, white male.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.