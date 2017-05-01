Finally, a Democrat I agree with! I’m referring to “Being alert to growing crime threat,” written by Jonathan Kraut and published April 25.

Way to go with even saying how ignorant some Democrats can be. Job training is not an answer, and it is true that some of these criminals are committing these crimes after already being locked up before.

I also agree with his take on how a lot of people think these are lesser crimes and how the justice system needs some overhauling.

His advice is spot on, too.Yep, I finally agree with a Democrat who seems to be pro-law enforcement.

There needs to be more people on the left side who are willing to listen to us conservatives. Thanks, Mr. Kraut, for standing up for the right thing!