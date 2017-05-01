After two lives were taken in a car crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Saturday, L.A. County residents banded together in an effort to get colored traffic posts – traffic delineators – installed on the road.

David Kelly, a 75-year old Green Valley resident, was killed in the collision when a 50-year-old crashed into him Saturday night. Sophia Reveles, a seven-year-old from Santa Clarita, died in the crash as a passenger with the 50-year-old, who is in critical condition.

Started by a Green Valley resident, the petition aimed to get the attention of Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger. As of Monday afternoon, the petition had 609 supporters, including people from Santa Clarita Valley, Green Valley, Lancaster, Lake Hughes and others from out of the district and state.

Tony Bell, Communications Deputy for Barger’s office, said foremost, their office extends prayers and condolences to the families who lost a loved one in the crash.

“Let’s not lose sight of the fact that a terrible tragedy has occurred,” Bell said. “Our hearts go out to the families in this difficult time.”

L.A. County Public Works will look into maintenance operations and California Highway Patrol will look into speed limits on the road, according to Bell.

“We’ve asked them to investigate what, if anything, can be done to enhance traffic safety,” Bell said. “We will look for whatever improvements can be made if they are recommended. This office takes traffic safety very seriously.”

Valencia resident Justin McCracken, stepson of David Kelly who was killed in the crash, signed the petition in hopes of preventing this from happening to someone else. People passing illegally happens too often on the road, he said.

“I just hope these are the last two deaths caused by impatient drivers,” McCracken said. “My heart breaks for that little girl who passed away, too.”

Christy Knop, a Green Valley resident, started the petition to save lives that are lost because of unsafe passing on double yellow lines, she wrote on the petition site.

“If traffic delineators were installed on the center lines of the worst illegal passing areas, then the illegal passing would be impossible,” Knop wrote. “Please help us save the lives of our friends and neighbors with this simple fix.”

Alicia Dorsch, a Canyon Country resident, was one of the hundreds to sign the petition. When she heard about the accident, she said she wanted to take action.

“Something needs to be done and now,” Dorsch said. “Too many people have lost their lives due to the negligence of others or their own poor decisions.”

She said she has driven on the road and has witnessed speeding, road rage and tailgating from other drivers.

In 1994, Dorsch was in an accident herself that left three friends dead and another brain damaged.

Santa Clarita resident Cynthia Marquez signed the petition as well, emphasizing the need for safety on the road.

“It’s important these safety measures are implemented,” Marquez wrote on the petition site. “People’s lives are at stake!”

April Jauregui, a Santa Clarita resident, wrote on the petition site that many people drive recklessly on the road.

“People drive like maniacs on this road with absolutely no traffic control from the police,” Jauregui wrote. “How many people have to die before anything gets done? It’s like a freeway on this road!”

Find the petition on change.org.

