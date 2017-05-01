Members of the Newhall School District Governing Board are expected to submit a letter to Chiquita Canyon Landfill about their recent expansion and discuss the district’s new English Language Arts/English Language Development (ELA/ELD) materials during their Tuesday meeting.

In a proposed letter to the landfill, the Newhall Governing Board asks Chiquita’s leaders to consider the impact of the landfill’s expansion on the children and residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.

According to the letter, the Newhall School District operates one preschool 0.8 miles from the proposed expansion and one elementary school, Live Oak Elementary, 1.1 miles from the proposed expansion.

The letter also notes the proximity of Castaic Elementary School and Castaic Middle School to the landfill, which are both 2 miles from the expansion.

“The safety of all students and residents must be the highest priority when making the final decision,” the letter read. “Our hope is that a solution between all parties can be found to minimize any affects to our children and residents.”

ELA/ELD materials

Governing board members are also expected to consider the cost of new ELA/ELD materials—Benchmark Advance—which are expected to be implemented districtwide during the next eight years.

These materials will include Benchmark Advance eight-year packages for each grade level, texts for each grade level and professional development instruction.

The cost per grade level, from transitional kindergarten to sixth grade, ranges in prices from $6,400 to $282,000. In total, the new ELA/ELD instructional materials will cost $2,161,760, including tax.

According to the agenda item, the instructional materials will be paid in three installments: $1,080,880 in 2017, $540,440 in 2018 and $540,440 in 2019.

Agreement with the Hart District

The board is also planning on reviewing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the William S. Hart Union High School District for the district’s administrators to complete their induction program with the Commission on Credentialing.

According to the agenda item, five Newhall School District administrators are interested in joining the program because the classes are designed to meet the valley’s needs, classes are held locally and classes are provided at a more reasonable cost.

Measure E Citizens Oversight Committee

During the meeting, board members are also expected to announce three vacancies on the Measure E Citizens’ Oversight Committee, which oversees the district’s Proposition 39 spending.

According to the district, Susan Anderson, Jose Gonzalez and Debbie Wolpert have served the maximum three terms allowable and will no longer be eligible to serve as formal members of the Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

Additional Agenda Items:

Approve resolution for the issuance and sale of School Facilities Improvement General Obligation Bonds, from 2011 election in principal amount not to exceed $60 million

Approve change orders for the Newhall Elementary Auditorium Renovation and ratify contract changes exceeding 10 percent

Award bids for summer 2017 asphalt paving at Meadows, Peachland and McGrath, and summer exterior painting at Old Orchard and Peachland

Approve two resolutions declaring May to May 13 as “Teacher Appreciation Week” and declaring May 21 to May 27 as “Week of the Classified School Employee”

Review board policy and administrative regulation revisions: Campus Security; Employee Security; and Volunteer Assistance

Discuss holding a special board meeting to obtain community input about a fence at Valencia Valley Elementary School

Approval Arts for All proposal for five-year plan to further art in the district

Hear a presentation about school security from a community member and a presentation from the Santa Clarita Valley Domestic Violence Center

