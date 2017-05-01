The Santa Clarita Valley has made its way into the NFL once again.

One SCV product was selected in last week’s NFL Draft, one signed with an NFL team afterward and another is hoping to keep his pro dream alive.

Tedric Thompson

The Valencia High and University of Colorado alum was drafted in the fourth round to the Seattle Seahawks as the 111th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Thompson is expected to compete for a backup free safety spot and play on special teams, according to ESPN.

“I’m just trying to go ahead at whatever I’m needed or wherever they want to put me at,” Thompson said in a Seahawks press conference. “I’m going to try to the best of my ability to make sure they’re happy with the pick they got.”

He’ll be playing behind safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. His role could increase in the future, as Chancellor will be a free agent after this season and Thomas has two years left on his contract.

“I enjoy watching Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor and just knowing that I’m going to a team with those guys and learn from those guys, it’s just a blessing,” said Thompson.

Thompson finished his senior year of college with 23 passes defended, the most of all college players. Overall in his career with the Buffs, he tied for fifth on the program’s all-time interceptions list with 13 and had 246 tackles.

Thompson’s brother, Cedric, a defensive back, was drafted in 2015 to Miami Dolphins and now plays for the Minnesota Vikings.

“He just broke it down to me from being in high school and then going to college and about the pros. He has told me about the business side of the NFL,” Thompson said of the advice his brother gave him.

“To treat it as a professional and to go out there and have fun because it’s the game we’ve been playing since we were little kids.”

Tim White

White, a Hart High and College of the Canyons alum, signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

The Ravens did not draft a single receiver, but signed four undrafted players at the position, including White.

Had such a great time as a #sundevil but it's time too put that black and purple on and flip the page. devils at in Baltimore?🙌🏾 #flock pic.twitter.com/QQQ7dLevT5 — Tim White (@tim_white6) April 30, 2017

According to baltimoreravens.com’s Garrett Downing, Baltimore has been searching for a returner, which could potentially be White. After all, he did have 3,381 all-purpose yards, averaging 135.2 per game in his two years of college football at Arizona State.

Also in his ASU career, White caught 113 passes for 1,346 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a junior, he returned a kick 100 yards for a touchdown and as a senior, he returned a punt for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Drew Wolitarsky

Canyon High alum Wolitarsky will attend the Minnesota Vikings’ summer rookie camp, which will take place June 13-15.

While he is currently only guaranteed a spot at minicamp, the possibility of attending fall camp or signing a deal still lingers.

Wolitarsky played college football at Minnesota and nabbed 130 catches, which ranks him eighth in school history. He ranks No. 9 all-time with the program in terms of yardage at 1,749 yards.