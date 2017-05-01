An alleged fugitive wanted in Washington state was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly tried to panhandle money from a local sheriff’s sergeant.

“In the early morning hours of Saturday, Apr. 29, 2017, on-duty Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sergeant Barclay stopped at a gas station convenience store on the 19400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country,” Shirley Miller, sheriff’s spokeswoman told The Signal Monday.

“As he was walking into the store, a 23-year-old man impeded his path, stepping directly in front of him, and proceeded to ask for money,” she said.

“Due to the man’s aggressive solicitation manner, Sgt. Barclay asked the man for his identification and asked if he had anything illegal on him.

“The suspect said he had ‘some dope’,” she said.

The suspect was found to be in possession of a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, Miller said.

Trevor Freeman, 23, of Canyon Country, was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

A warrant check of the suspect’s name was conducted and it was determined that Freeman was a wanted fugitive, out of Washington State, Miller said, noting he was wanted for felony assault on a peace officer.

Freeman was booked at SCV Sheriff’s Station where he awaits extradition to authorities in Washington.

