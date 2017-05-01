Last week, The Master’s University golf team was crowned conference champions for the third straight year, Mustang men’s and women’s track & field tallied six All-GSAC Champion titles, while baseball closed its regular-season schedule by sweeping William Jessup in Rocklin…

Golf

For the third-straight year, The Master’s University golf team has been crowned conference champions after carding a collective score of 941 (313-316-312) at the 2017 Golden State Athletic Conference Championship last Tuesday on the greens of the Carlton Oaks Golf Club in Santee.

Four Mustangs finished among the tournament’s top-10 competitors, highlighted by Joshua Delo’s third-place finish with a final score of 233 (76-81-76). Teammate Joey Downey finished in fifth-place with a score of 235 (76-78-81). Based on their performances, Delo and Downey earned spots on the 2017 All-GSAC Tournament team.

Samuel Eisenhuth (83-78-77) and Robert Penalber (79-81-78) both tied for eighth with a score of 238. Finally, Karsten Briley carded a final score of 246 (82-79-85).

The Mustangs, who received votes on the most recent NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, beat No. 13 Arizona Christian by two strokes as the Firestorm finished the tournament in second place with a score of 943 (314-323-306). No. 12 William Jessup placed third overall at 946 (318-309-318), Hope International followed in fourth place at 975 (315-343-317), and Biola finished the tournament in fifth place at 976 (323-323-330). Finally, Menlo College finished in sixth-place at 985 (344-319-322).

The Mustangs’ victory punched their ticket to the 66th Annual NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships May 16-19 on the greens of TPC Deer Run in Moline, Ill.

Men’s track and field

Last Thursday and Friday, The Master’s University men’s track & field team competed at the 2017 GSAC Track & Field Championships on the campus of Westmont College in Santa Barbara.

Max Hudson made history on Thursday by winning the pole vault after clearing 4.24m, marking him as the first-ever TMU athlete to earn conference champion honors in the event. Hudson’s performance also set a new lifetime best and a new TMU record. Finally, Hudson earned a spot on the all-conference list as All-GSAC honors are awarded to athletes who place first, second, and third in their respective final events.

In the men’s steeplechase, Alec Franco was named the GSAC Champion after winning the event in 9:32.42, earning all-conference honors.

Josh Sherfey placed first overall in the men’s 10,000m final by finishing the event in 32:51.58, earning All-GSAC honors along the way. Sherfey’s performance marked the third time in his brilliant collegiate career that he has been named a Men’s Track & Field GSAC Individual Champion in the 10,000m (2017, 2016, 2015).

In the 1500m, Skyler Mikesell was named the GSAC Champion and earned All-GSAC honors after placing first overall with a final time of 4:00.31.

In the 400m, Christian Carter earned All-GSAC honors after placing third in 50.14

In the 5,000m TMU’s Josh Sherfey was named the GSAC Champion for the third-straight year after winning the event in 15:11.09. Not to be overlooked, Andrew Orona earned All-GSAC honors in the 5000m after placing third with a final time of 15:24.53.

The Mustangs claimed individual champions in all distance events (10,000m, steeplechase, 1500m, 5000m).

Collectively, the Mustangs earned 88 total points and placed fourth out of the GSAC’s seven competing teams after tallying five GSAC Individual Champions and seven All-GSAC honors. Coupled with the Lady Mustangs’ performance (46.50 points, fifth of seven teams), TMU earned 134.50 total points and a fourth-place overall finish.

This Saturday, the Mustangs, who recently ranked 14th in the nation by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), will compete at the 2017 Oxy Invite on the campus of Occidental College in Eagle Rock.

Women’s track and field

Last Thursday and Friday, The Master’s University women’s track & field team competed at the 2017 GSAC Track & Field Championships on the campus of Westmont College in Santa Barbara.

In the 4x800m, the quartet of Fairchild, Bishop, Sciarra, and Pedrick led TMU to a third-place finish with a final time of 9:51.99. The four Lady Mustangs earned a spot on the all-conference list as All-GSAC honors are awarded to athletes who placed first, second, and third in their respective final events.

In the 10,000m, Abigail Frankian earned All-GSAC honors after finishing the event in third place with a final time of 39:51.63.

Morgan Pedrick was named the GSAC Champion and earned All-GSAC honors in the 1,500m after finishing the event in 4:43.98.

Tess Thompson competed in the 400m final where she earned All-GSAC honors after placing second with a final time of 59.42.

Collectively, the Lady Mustangs earned 46.50 total points and placed fifth out of the GSAC’s seven competing teams after tallying one GSAC Champion and four All-GSAC honors. Coupled with the Mustangs’ men’s team’s performance (88 points, fourth of seven teams), TMU earned 134.50 total points and a fourth-place overall finish.

Next Saturday, the Lady Mustangs will compete at the 2017 Oxy Invite on the campus of Occidental College in Eagle Rock

Baseball

Over the weekend, The Master’s University baseball team closed its regular-season schedule by sweeping William Jessup in Rocklin. On Friday, TMU played in a doubleheader where they beat WJU 16-13 in the opener, and 10-2 in the nightcap. Then, on Saturday, TMU beat the Warriors 21-13.

The victory was the Mustangs’ fourth in a row and their 15th in the past 21 games (30-20 overall, 17-13 GSAC), lifting the club into a fourth-place tie with Menlo. By virtue of the Mustangs sweeping the season series from the Oaks, TMU will enter the GSAC Tournament as the No. 4 seed.

Based on his outstanding performance against the Warriors, Michael Sexton was named the GSAC’s Baseball player of the Week. Sexton’s prolific production led the Mustangs to a perfect week, highlighted by a regular-season-ending sweep at William Jessup. The senior left-handed hitter batted .643 (9-14), hit five home runs, including a three-homer performance in the season finale on Saturday, and drove in 12 runs to go along with nine runs scored and five walks. This is the second time this year Sexton has earned GSAC Player of the Week honors.

With another regular season under their belts, the Mustangs now point to the postseason and the GSAC Tournament that begins on May 7 at Menlo College. Their first-round opponent will be named later this week.

For more information about The Master’s University Athletics, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @TMUAthletics.