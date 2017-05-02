A big rig car hauler overturned and tumbled down an embankment off the northbound 14 freeway at Escondido Canyon Road early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at 4:15 a.m. when the big rig crashed and fell down the embankment and tossed several cars off of the carrier, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol.

A Sig Alert was issued for the area at 6:30 a.m., impacting and slowing traffic on the northbound 14 freeway until Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

#BREAKINGNEWS Big rig car hauler crashes, tumbles down embankment off NB 14 Fwy near Escondido Cyn Rd in Agua Dulce area; injuries unknown pic.twitter.com/4ZOXJ1Wrmd — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 2, 2017

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson, the Sig Alert will remain in effect until 3 p.m. this afternoon as crews repair the freeway’s damaged guardrail.

The reasons for the crash are still under investigation. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

