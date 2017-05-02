Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

A big rig car hauler overturned and tumbled down an embankment off the northbound 14 freeway at Escondido Canyon Road early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at 4:15 a.m. when the big rig crashed and fell down the embankment and tossed several cars off of the carrier, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol.

A Sig Alert was issued for the area at 6:30 a.m., impacting and slowing traffic on the northbound 14 freeway until Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson, the Sig Alert will remain in effect until 3 p.m. this afternoon as crews repair the freeway’s damaged guardrail.

The reasons for the crash are still under investigation.  No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_


Christina Cox
Christina Cox
Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

