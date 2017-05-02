A Panorama City man was arrested on suspicion of annoying and molesting a girl in Canyon Country after allegedly introducing himself as a “new neighbor.”

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a 17-year-old girl having been accosted near her home on Friday about 2:30 p.m.

“A 17-year-old female victim reported that she was outside her residence when she was approached by an unknown adult suspect who claimed to be a new neighbor,” Sheriff’s spokeswoman Shirley Miller told The Signal Monday.

“He asked the victim out on a date and after the victim declined, an unwelcomed contact took place,” she said.

Deputies arrested Pedro Jose Luis Rodriguez, 30, of Panorama City, on suspicion of Annoying/Molesting Children, a misdemeanor.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt