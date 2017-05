Saugus High softball defeated Golden Valley 8-3 on Tuesday afternoon at Golden Valley.

The Centurions’ Ryleigh Bermea went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs. Leslie Reynaga pitched seven innings and recorded 10 strikeouts.

Cassidy Cangemi had two RBIs for Golden Valley and threw seven innings, recording four strikeouts.

Check back later for a full recap.