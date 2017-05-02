Trinity Classical Academy baseball defeated Guidance Charter of Palmdale on Tuesday at the Hart Complex.

The Knights’ Sumner Howell pitched four innings and allowed one hit. Drew Pfeiffer was 6-for-6 at the plate and had seven RBIs.

Trinity is 7-8 overall and 2-4 in the Heritage League and played Valley Torah tomorrow at the Hart Complex at 4 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Oak Park 17, West Ranch 9

The Wildcats’ season ended in a first-round US Lacrosse North Division playoff loss to the Eagles. West Ranch finished the season 8-11 overall.