A 62-year-old transient unhappy over price of booze was arrested for robbery Sunday after he allegedly threatened the clerk with his cane and left with the unpaid beverage.

The incident began about 2 p.m. Sunday when a man walked into a store on the 27600 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, grabbed an alcoholic beverage and brought it to the counter, Shirley Miller spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Monday.

“He went to the counter, and asked the cashier to sell him the beverage for a lower price,” Miller said.

“After she informed him that she couldn’t sell it to him for a lower price, he became verbally aggressive and waved a long walking stick in a threatening manner towards the victim,” Miller said.

“He then left with the beer without paying for it,” she said.

Deputies arrested Carlo Martinelli, a local transient on suspicion of robbery, a felony.

The man’s bail was set at $100,000.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt