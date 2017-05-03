Planned Parenthood supporters and thousands of Californians have been marching, protesting, showing up to town halls, and jamming the phone lines of Steve Knight and other California congressional representatives.

We’ve sent a clear message: Don’t take our health care away.

But that is what Rep. Knight would do if he votes yes to the health-care bill to repeal the ACA and “defund” Planned Parenthood.

In town halls he repeatedly points to 14 health centers in our congressional district that can take patients if Planned Parenthood were shut down.

But a quick call to those locations tells you that their next appointments for critical reproductive care are weeks or months away. How much longer would we be waiting if Planned Parenthood had to shut its doors?

“Defunding” Planned Parenthood would mean taking away critical care from the most vulnerable populations of the 25th Congressional District, including youth, people with low incomes and people of color.

Steve Knight should be fighting to ensure that all of his constituents have access to affordable, high-quality health services.

Sexual and reproductive health care is a human right, and politicians should not be deciding whether people can access this critical care or not.

It’s time for Steve Knight to quit playing politics with our health care and vote no on this dangerous bill.